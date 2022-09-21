MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (1-4-1, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their non-conference matchup against the Mount Olive Trojans 0-1.

The teams went back and forth in the first half, with Newberry controlling the ball for the majority of the half, but unable to find the back of the net.

Junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) almost started the scoring early in the eighth minute when her shot was saved by a Trojan defender.

After more back and forth play, Brianna Azar (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) took another for the Wolves. The shot was once again saved by the Trojans’ keeper. The Wolves were unable to get another look at the goal in the fist half and the teams headed into halftime tied 0-0.

The Wolves had their best look at the goal in the 56th minute when sophomore defender Becca Lipp (Murrieta, Calif.) took a shot that hit off of the cross bar. Freshman defender Emily Castaneda (Corona, Calif.) found the rebound and took a shot of her own which sailed wide and ended the Wolves scoring attempt.

In the 64th minute, Mount Olive midfielder Addison Dangler found the back of the net, putting the Trojans up one goal.

The Trojans held the Wolves’ attack through the rest of the game. After the 64th minute, Newberry took two shots, both from JJ, one of which was one goal.