EMORY, Va. — Coach Justin Cook and the Wolves traveled to Emory, Virginia, for their South Atlantic Conference matchup against Emory & Henry. The Wolves came away with a victory, 6-1.

The match got off to an even start within the first 20 minutes of the match, as both teams exchanged their chances at goal. Shots from junior Uriel Zarracan (Bluffton), sophomore Ferran Macian (Valencia, Spain), and senior Nestor Nunez (Madrid, Spain) threatened the goal, but it was freshman Santiago Castano (Bogota, Columbia) that put the Wolves up first in the first half after the 22nd minute, marking his first goal of his Newberry College career. With the lead, the Wolves controlled the ball for the remainder of the half, and outside of two yellow cards (one for both teams in the same incident), the half remained uneventful. The Wolves headed into halftime with a one goal lead and momentum heading into the second half.

Coming into the second half, freshman Reece Kilpin (Sydney, Australia) finished off a ball from his partner at the back, junior Harry McDonnell (Reading, England), 10 minutes into the second half extending the lead to two.

Almost exactly 10 minutes later, Zarracan added his name to the score sheet for his third goal of the year off of an assist from sophomore Henok Awoke (Marietta, Ga.) extending the lead to 3-0.

As if lightning struck twice, a second goal from Zarracan off of another Awoke assist put the score at 4-0 and all but decided the result for the match. Looking to see the rest of the match out, Cook made some mass substitutions, but that would not stop the scoring as two goals in as many minutes were scored by McDonnell and senior Quovardis Ragland III (Savannah, Ga.), all after the 80th minute to make it 6-0. A last minute goal from the Wasps was scored towards the end, but it was only be considered a consolation as the Newberry Wolves defeated the Emory & Henry Wasps, 6-1.

“Yeah, slow start in the first half and we were a little sluggish. Wasted too many good scoring chances in the first half. Bounced back and played much better in the second half. Better tempo, better movement, and better finishing,” Cook said.