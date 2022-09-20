NEWBERRY — Returning home for the first time in two weeks, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-6, 1-3 SAC) fell in a heartbreaker to the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears in four sets.

The sides were very competitive from the start of the first set, not allowing each other to get away. Tied at 14, a 5-0 Wolves run was sparked from a kill freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) giving the Wolves a huge momentum swing. The Bears tried their best to claw back with a mini run of their own, but at set point, a kill from sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) sealed the first set for the Wolves, 25-23.

Shaffer stayed dominant for the Wolves starting the second set with multiple kills. The Bears were able to make a run of their own putting them ahead midway through the set, but kills from Herlehy and freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) helped the Wolves tie it up at 15. Going back and forth the rest of the way, the Bears saw back-to-back kills giving them the second set 26-24, to tie it at one set a piece.

Each side stayed still not allowing the other to get too far ahead throughout the third set. A small run at the midway point from the Bears was quickly responded from kills from Herlehy and junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.). At set point, an error from the Bears and a kill from Shaffer tied it at 24 and the sides trades serves back and forth, until eventually the Bears took the final point on an ace from the server to take a 2-1 set lead.

The Bears quickly found their momentum again, jumping out to quick lead. Kills from Shaffer and Brown kept the Wolves close early, but a huge run from the Bears quickly ended the final set, easily taking down Newberry 25-6 to win 3-1.

Shaffer led the team with 11 kills, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) leading the way with 23 assists.