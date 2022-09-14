NEWBERRY — Play was suspended in the 59th minute of the Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team’s first South Atlantic Conference match of the season against the Mars Hill Lions.

The Wolves led the contest 1-0 when play was suspended.

The Wolves dominated possession in the first half of play. The Wolves took 13 shots, seven of which were on goal, to the Lions’ three shots. The Wolves recorded six corner kicks in the half while allowing the Lions to take zero.

Despite the chances, the Wolves were unable to put a shot into the back of the net and the teams went into the break tied 0-0.

Coming out of halftime, the Wolves quickly made a push at the goal. Defender Ava Espinoza (Roseville, Calif.) scored off a header after a shot from Vanessa Baird (Corona, Calif.) bounced off the crossbar with just over three minutes off the clock in the second half.

The Wolves again controlled the ball in the second half, this time facing more resistance from the Lions’ defense. But in the 60th minute, lightning moved into Newberry and play was suspended.

The game was not completed and the teams will resume the match from the point of stoppage on a date to be determined later.