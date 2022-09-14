HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-4, 1-1 SAC) bounced back as they traveled up to Coker University to take down the Cobras 3-0 on Friday, September 9.

Sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) got the Wolves out to a hot start with multiple kills, putting Newberry up 8-2 early in the first set. A steady lead was held throughout as the Cobras tried to claw their way back throughout the set. However, a kill from senior Elizabeth Ober (Houston, Texas) sparked a run to close out the set, and the Wolves took the first set, 25-17.

The second set saw the two sides go back and forth, not allowing either side to feel comfortable. With the Wolves leading 18-15, a 6-0 attacking spree from the Herlehy, senior Olivia Diggs (Titusville, Fla.), and freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) took the Wolves all the way to match point. After the Cobras stole a point, Ober capped off the set with a kill for a 25-16 set victory to put the Wolves up 2-0.

Herlehy and junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) picked up the momentum from the second set and carried it into the third, putting the Wolves up quickly with a 7-1 lead. The Wolves showed no signs of slowing down, as a huge 7-0 later in the set capped off the Wolves win in the third set, 25-14, giving Newberry the overall victory.

Herlehy led the Wolves with 9 kills, followed by Shaffer with 8. Senior Avery Webb (Florence) was huge for the Wolves leading the team with 21 assists.