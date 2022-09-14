ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (5-4, 0-1 SAC) got their first taste of South Atlantic Conference play this season, falling to Anderson University Trojans 3-0.

The teams stayed tight early on to start the first set as kills from sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.). Freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) gave the Wolves the slight edge halfway through the set. When tied at 16, the Trojans gained a huge momentum to close out the set on a huge run, taking the first set 25-19.

The Trojans kept their momentum to start the second set, jumping out a 5-1 lead early. The Wolves responded quickly, and freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) and junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) had back-to-back kills to tie up the set at 7. Anderson found their momentum back and went on a 6-0 run to put them up 13-7, forcing the Wolves to call a timeout. The Wolves tried their best to claw back, but unfortunately, the lead was too large, as Anderson took the second set, 25-13.

Hall and errors from the Trojans kept the Wolves close early in the third set, but the Trojans easily found their rhythm to start. Multiple errors from the Wolves were taken advantage from Anderson as they found their momentum and ran away with the final set, 25-9, to take the victory over Newberry.

Herlehy led the team with 6 kills for the Wolves, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) leading the team with 11 assists, followed closely by sophomore Paige Patrick (Lewisville, Texas) with 10 assists.