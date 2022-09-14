SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team dropped their first contest of the season, 5-2, to the Shippensburg Raiders.

The Wolves held the Raiders to just one goal in the first quarter while only taking a pair of shots. The top-ranked Raiders also took three penalty corners in the first quarter, while Newberry recorded none.

The Raiders doubled their lead in the second quarter when midfielder Valu Paul found the back of the cage.

Despite the seemingly commanding presence of Shippensburg, the Wolves found themselves down a pair heading into halftime. Wolves’ goalkeeper Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.) recorded more saves in the first half than the Raiders’ keeper.

The Raiders doubled their lead in the third quarter and took the four-goal lead into the final quarter of play.

Sophomore goalkeeper Natalie Fuhrman (York, Pa.) saw her first action of the season against the Raiders, playing just under 22 minutes and recording four saves in the contest.

Newberry added a pair of goals of their own in the 54th and 56th minutes. First by midfielder Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands) with an assist from midfielder Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe).

The second goal saw Chikoore find the back of the net with the assist coming from Varenkamp.

After cutting the deficit to two goals, the Raiders scored one more time in the 58th minute bringing the final score to 5-2.