NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (1-3-1, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference) suffered their first conference loss of the season at the hands of the Catawba Indians 5-0.

Catawba opened the scoring early when Indians’ midfielder Kasey Hahn found the back of the net just five minutes into the match.

Catawba held the ball for most of the first half and utilized the possession advantage, scoring another three goals in the first half.

After the one-sided first half, the Indians took their four-goal lead into halftime, 4-0.

Freshman goalkeeper CC Brookes (Winter Garden, Fla.) played all 45 minutes of the second half and recorded five saves.

The Wolves defense came into the second half clearly having made adjustments from the first. They held the Indians to one goal in the period and took five shots in the second half, three of which were on goal.

One of those shots came in the 74th minute, after the first threatening push the Wolves made in the second half, Ariana Paez (Blythewood) took a shot that was saved by the Indians’ keeper.

However, any last-ditch efforts by the Wolves fell short, and the Catawba claimed the match 5-0.