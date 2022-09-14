TIGERVILLE — The nationally 13th-ranked Newberry College football hit the road for the first time this season as they traveled to Tigerville to take on the Crusaders of North Greenville University. The Wolves came out victorious with a final score of 29-22 on Saturday, September 10.

Graduate student Deshun Kitchings (Aiken) turned in his third 100-yard game of his career as he was able to haul in seven catches for 126 yards and a score. Sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) made a statement in his first game of the 2022 season as he took the ball 20 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Graduate Dre Harris (Greenville) threw for 261 yards on 24 completions in the win.

The Newberry defense racked up statistics throughout the night as they were able to record seven sacks and twelve tackles for loss on the event. Junior Sean Swaringer (Greeleyville) led the team with six total tackles while recording three for loss. Junior Luke Taylor (Summerville) also recorded six tackles in the game while picking up a sack and a TFL.

Junior Juwan Moye (Lilburn, Ga.) notched two and a half sacks on the evening, as well. Junior Melvin Lundy (Sumter) recorded a trio of pass breakups on the night while junior Kesean Glover (Whitmire) was able to return an interception of a two-point attempt 100 yards for the final score of the game.

After starting the game on defense and forcing the Crusaders to punt, the Wolves were able to methodically drive down the field for a 12-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a 14-yard strike to Kitchings in the right side of the end zone, giving them an early lead.

However, the Crusaders were able to respond just two drives later as they converted on an 89-yard touchdown pass down the right side of the stadium to level the score.

The Wolves were able to retake the lead with their first full drive of the second quarter with an eight-play, 76-yard drive. That was capped off by a 21-yard field goal by senior Lawson Reel (Johnston) to bring the margin back to 10-7. On their next drive, Newberry was able to further extend the lead back to ten points as Anderson was able to punch it in from the one-yard line to bring the score to 17-7.

Both teams would trade point-less drives to start out the third quarter before the Crusaders were able to convert on another long touchdown throw to pull back to within 4, 17-13. However, the Wolves would respond with points of their own on their next drive as Reel would convert from 36-yards this time to bring the score back to a seven-point margin.

Not to be outdone, the Crusaders would get three points on the board on their opening drive of the fourth quarter before Newberry responded on their next drive with a 17-yard scamper by Anderson, 27-16.

Another deep pass from North Greenville got them to within striking distance and were forced to go for two to make it a three-point game. However, the Wolves defense had other ideas. They were able to convert a defensive two-point conversion as Glover took an interception the full length of the field to bring the score to its final 29-22 advantage for the Wolves.