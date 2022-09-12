NEWBERRY — A special group of young ladies left a record-setting mark on Newberry Academy. These five student-athletes led Newberry Academy to four South Carolina Independent School Association state titles in just two years. After months of supply chain delays, they received their third and fourth championship rings at a ceremony on August 10.

After winning Newberry Academy’s first ever state championship in volleyball in fall 2020 and then the first ever girls basketball title in 2021, the pressure was on for these five seniors to go for the gold in the upcoming fall 2021 season.

Daja Taylor, Kailey Cheeks, Allison Joyner, Caroline Senn and Madison Rivers answered the call and won five SCISA Region Titles. They boasted a shutout basketball game during 2020-21 title run going 25-0 as well as a comeback from a 15-22 deficit in the final set of the state semifinals of volleyball.

Not to focus all of their efforts on their athletics, these five athletes also worked hard in the classroom, each earning SCISA Academic Honors throughout high school.

“I will miss them all terribly. They were a pleasure to coach. Each one with a different personality and a different set of skills, but together they were the best,” said Coach Barry Kessler after winning the 2022 basketball title.

After leading the Eagles to their first volleyball state championship in 2020, the team lost senior and All-State setter London Huggins. They utilized eighth grader Khloe Cheeks in that role for their 2021 season. In spite of injuries and the team repeatedly changing lineups, Newberry Academy fought from the brink of elimination in the playoffs and produced another volleyball state title.

Senior Caroline Senn made mention of the Cheek’s performance: “One of us would just do whatever it took. We didn’t want to let each other down. We missed London Huggins (2021 graduate), but Khloe Cheeks came up big.”

Madison Rivers added, “I’m sure there will be future championships, but this was an incredible experience. Each of us had special moments on the court.”

These five were not alone in their victories as they also owe their success to their other teammates, London Huggins, Khloe Cheeks, Jayla Williams, Bethany Sawyer, Cassie Gilliam, Baylee Kinard and Anna Lombardo for the important minutes they played in the volleyball and basketball championship seasons.

“These girls made us better,” said senior Allison Joyner. “We appreciate all of coaches too. They pushed us. But, if you have Daja and Kailey making plays, you just refuse to be beaten and you do whatever needs to be done to win.”

“What a great high school experience with four titles. We are all in the record books now. It was just an amazing run in both sports,” Kailey Cheeks said.

Daja Taylor added, “I had confidence in my teammates, and they trusted me with the basketball. It was a great run for all those titles. In the end it was the five of us on the court. We knew we could win.”

Daja Taylor now attends Columbia International University, Kailey Cheeks now attends Coastal Carolina University, Madison Rivers now attends the University of South Carolina, Allison Joyner now attends North Carolina State University and Caroline Senn now attends Clemson University.