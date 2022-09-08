NEWBERRY — For the second straight game this season, Newberry High School’s opponent was able to capitalize on Bulldog turnovers en route to a road victory.

Clinton High turned two Newberry fumbles, as well as returning a kick-off 75 yards, into 20 points in their 34-20 victory Friday at Mike Ware Field. It was the Red Devils’ first victory in Newberry since 2010.

A fumbled kick-off pinned Newberry at their seven-yard line to begin the game. A dropped lateral pass resulted in a Clinton fumble recovery at the five on the first play.

Clinton scored three plays later from three yards out for the 7-0 score with 10:28 left in the first stanza.

Both teams traded punts for the duration of the quarter.

Aided by a 15-yard Newberry penalty to end the first quarter, Clinton scored two plays later from 19 yards for the 14-0 score 49 seconds into the second quarter.

After forcing Clinton to punt, Newberry fumbled the punt over to the Red Devils. Clinton scored two plays later on a 46-yard run for the 21-0 score with just under six minutes left in the half.

Keeping the ball on-the-ground for all but two of their ten-play drive, O.D. Robinson put Newberry on the scoreboard with a one-yard run. The PAT was no good with 38 seconds left in the half.

Clinton returned the ensuing kick-off for the touchdown for the 27-6 score going into the locker rooms.

For the half, Clinton had 138 yards of total offense, which all came from the ground.

Newberry, meanwhile, had 49 yards, with 32 coming from-the-air.

After trading punts to start the second half, Clinton took 5:32 from the clock to end their scoring with a 14-yard run with 1:06 left in the third.

Recovering a Clinton fumble, Newberry needed only one play to score as quarterback Bryce Satterwhite threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Shaquil Good.

Robinson converted the two-point attempt for the 34-14 score with 6:23 left in the game.

Needing only 39 yards on their last offensive possession of the evening, Satterwhite connected with Kyon Daniels with a 28-yard pass to end the scoring with a minute left in the game.

Clinton ended the night with 234 yards of offense, with only six of them not coming from the ground.

Newberry ended with 216 yards of offense, as they were led by the 49 yards of rushing by Robinson’s 20 carries.

Clinton only favored the time-of-possession by one minute.