NEWBERRY — The 2022 Newberry Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Golf Tournament will take place on Sept. 12 at the Country Club of Newberry (141 Country Club Road, Newberry).

The day will begin with a cornhole tournament at 9:30 a.m. followed by registration at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 12 p.m.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification) Chapter and the Community Care Fund for Operation Round Up. The WIRE mission is to improve the quality of life of individuals, and organizations in the community by providing financial and specific assistance to those with critical needs.

The hole-in-one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Chevrolet TRAX – LS FWD from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.