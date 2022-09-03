Stephens steps into director role

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College track and field program and Jimmy Stephens have announced the promotion of Mashario Morton as head men’s and women’s track and field coach.

Stephens will transition into the role of director of cross country and track and field, with Scott Hutchinson continuing in leadership of the cross country programs as head coach.

“Newberry track and field has emerged as one of the meccas of the South Atlantic Conference. I’m both honored and privileged to have the opportunity to lead this program alongside our dedicated coaching staff,” said Morton.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have the support of Jimmy Stephens and our athletic department,” continued Morton. “I look forward to further developing our track and field program into a championship caliber team with rich culture, while providing our student athletes with the best collegiate experience possible. Being a part of the pack is special, and I simply cannot wait to cultivate that pride throughout our team and community.”

During Morton’s time here, she has been directly responsible for multiple SAC champions, including the first ever champion in program history with Jase Hunter picking up the honor in the indoor weight throw just this past season. Along with Stephens, the Wolves have produced 57 school record marks, 13 all-region performances and 153 all time marks.

“We are truly blessed to have Mashario lead our track program,” said Stephens. “This restructuring will give us a more focused approach in serving our student athletes. Our goal is to help them become the best student-athlete they can be, and we are on a great path. As a program, our goal is to be competitive in the SAC and on the national level. This restructuring is just another step in that direction.”

“I want to thank my partner, Jaelyn, and my family for the constant support and encouragement they have always given me, especially now as I take this next step in my career,” said Morton.