LAKELAND, Fla. — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team drew their match against Florida Southern 1-1 on Sunday.

Sophomore goalkeeper Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.) recorded five saves in the match. The lone goal allowed came in the 45th minute off the foot of Florida Southern defender Haley Thomassy.

The Wolves’ first goal of the year was scored by sophomore defender Becca Lipp (Murietta, Calif.) with an assist by sophomore midfielder Brianna Azar (Sherman Oaks, Calif.). It was the Wolves lone shot on goal of the match.

The Mocs outshot the Wolves 21-9 in the match.

Redshirt senior defenders Monica Jimenez (Bakersfield, Calif.) and Sierra Chavez (Lancaster, Calif.) played all 90 minutes of the match in Lakeland, Fla.

The Wolves return to South Carolina for their home match-up of the year when they host the Francis Marion Patriots on Aug. 31.