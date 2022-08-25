NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team was tabbed seventh in the preseason coaches’ poll, prior to the 2022 campaign.

Catawba College tops the poll receiving 11 of the 12 first-place votes and 121 points. Lenoir-Rhyne comes second in the poll with 111 points and receives the final first place vote. Carson-Newman rounds out the top three with 98 points.

Wingate sits just outside the top three with 92 points while Limestone sits at fifth with 82. Lincoln Memorial is the final team ranked above the Wolves claiming sixth in the poll with 69 points.

Behind Newberry sits Anderson with 51 points, Tusculum with 44 points, Coker with 27 points and Mars Hill with 25 points. Emory and Henry rounds out the poll with 11 points.

The Wolves return four of their five top point scorers from the 2021 season accounting for 23 of the team’s 42 points. Senior forward Ashlee Rotert (Kent Island, Md.) and graduate forward Jacqueline Aldrete (Oxnard, Calif.) are the team’s leading returning scorers tallying three goals and an assist each during the 2021 season. They are joined by junior Ariana Paez who tallied one goal and three assists in 2021 while starting all 18 games for the wolves.

The team also adds 12 freshmen to the roster for the 2022 campaign

The team kicks off regular season action on the road against St. Leo University on August 26.