NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference (SAC) coaches’ preseason poll seeds the Newberry College women’s volleyball team seventh going into the 2022 season.

Wingate finished with 136 points, including six first place votes to finish first in the polls, followed by Tusculum in second receiving three first place votes with Anderson closely behind in third receiving two first place votes. Lenoir-Rhyne also received two first place votes, coming in fourth.

Carson-Newman and Mars Hill sit fifth and sixth in the poll, with Limestone and Catawba sitting eighth and ninth. Lincoln Memorial rounds out the top 10 in tenth. Coker and UVA Wise placed eleventh and twelfth. Emory and Henry round out the rankings in thirteenth.

The Wolves return their leader in sets from a year ago, Avery Webb (Florence), with Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga) their top returner in attacks and Margaret McMahon (Sumter) is their top returner in block assists.

The Wolves will begin their season on Friday August 26 in the Flagler Invitational in St. Augustine Fla, against Flagler University and UNC-Pembroke. The first match is set to start at 1 p.m.