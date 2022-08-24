NEWBERRY — Union County High School garnered 14 points from two Newberry High second half fumbles, as they spoiled the Bulldogs’ head coach, Cedric Jeter, debut Friday evening at home with a 30-14 defeat.

Starting their second offensive possession of the year at their 41, Bulldog quarterback Bryce Satterwhite turned a third-and-13 potential sack into a 48-yard touchdown pass to Shaquil Good.

Daniel Teran’s PAT made the score 7-0 with 5:06 left in the first.

The Yellow Jackets converted a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.

A Newberry punt pinned Union County 92 yards from the end zone.

Two plays later, the Yellow Jackets went to the air on a 93-yard touchdown play for the 10-7 score with 6:48 left in the half.

Ten straight running plays took Newberry 65 yards as O.D. Robinson took it in from eight yards out for the 14-10 Newberry advantage.

The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, went to the air eight straight times on their next possession, finishing off with a 22-yard pass.

The PAT was no good, but the visitors would take a 16-14 advantage into the locker rooms 19 seconds later.

Newberry would fumble over to Union County on the second play of the second half.

Chewing over 5:30 from the clock, the Yellow Jackets’ sixth straight run with a one yard touchdown scamper for the 23-14 score with 4:32 left in the third.

Newberry fumbled a Union County punt with 4:13 left in the game.

Six straight running plays ended the drive with a 12-yard run for the final 30-14 score with just over a minute left in the game.

As a team, Newberry had 31 rushes for 117 yards, while through-the-air, the Bulldogs completed seven-of-ten passes for 178 yards.

Union County, meanwhile, had roughly 400 yards of offense, including 217 through-the-air.

After taking off this week, Newberry will return to Mike Ware Field on September 2 to host Clinton. Kick-off will once again be at 8:00 p.m.