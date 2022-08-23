NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Jimmy Stephens, head track and field coach, announced the hiring of Scott Hutchinson as head cross country and assistant track and field coach for the upcoming 2022 season.

“I can’t thank Coach Jimmy Stephens and athletic director Sean Johnson enough for this great opportunity,” said Hutchinson. “I’m excited to join the Wolves family and be part of a very talented South Atlantic Conference. I look forward to getting going with the recruiting process and building something special with the cross-country and track teams at Newberry College.”

Hutchinson joins the Wolves from Thomas University, while having spent 35 years coaching in his career. He has coached numerous All-Conference and All-Region performers, including two Maine State Collegiate Cross-Country champions, four Rookie Runners of the Year, and eight All-Americans. Hutchinson has also been named conference coach of the year 14 times, while also being a five-time finalist for NCAA New England Coach of the Year, as well.

Hutchinson graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a bachelor’s degree in recreation management. During his career, Hutchinson was a four-year member of the cross-country team and a two-year member of the outdoor track club team. Hutchinson was a three-time MVP for the Owls, as well as a two-time all-conference performer, a NAIA All-Region performer, and represented UMPI at the NAIA National Cross-Country Championships.

“We are so excited to have Scott come on board with our program,” said Stephens. “Coach Hutchinson’s passion and drive are what we need to make our distance program stronger. He has built some amazing programs and athletes over the years we are blessed to have him here. He is an amazing addition to our track and field/cross country staff, and I am excited to help him build this distance program.”

Hutchinson is married to his wife, Stacie, and has two kids, Scott and Samantha.