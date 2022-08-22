ROCK HILL — The defending South Atlantic Conference champion, the Newberry College football team, has been selected to repeat their performance from last year as they were voted a top the preseason poll, as announced by the league on Monday, August 8.

The Wolves were able to turn in 118 points in the poll while garnering eight first-place votes. Lenoir-Rhyne, the Wolves week eight opponent, finished with 114 points in the poll, but was only able to secure four first-place votes. Wingate, Mars Hill and Tusculum were able to earn the third through fifth place rankings while conference newcomer Barton was voted sixth.

UVA Wise was selected to finish seventh while Catawba, Carson-Newman and Limestone rounded out the top-10. Emory & Henry and Erskine occupied the final two spots in the poll.

Newberry returns one of the top offensives in the league as they were ranked second last year in scoring and total offense, while leading the conference in rushing yards. Senior quarterback Dre Harris (Greenville), sophomore running back Mario Anderson (Summerville) and senior wide receiver Bryson Woodruff (Roebuck) each return this season and were named Preseason First-Team All-Conference on the offensive side of the ball. Joining them as well was junior long snapper Blake Arnoult (Prosperity) who was also named to the First-Team.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolves were able to finish the 2021 season allowing just 16.8 points per game while holding opposing offenses to 287.2 yards of total offense. The Wolves led the league in tackles with 797 while also turning in 18 sacks on the season. Senior defensive back Marcus Morgan (Greenwood) was named to the First-Team while senior linebacker AJ Valentine (Johnston) earned Second-Team accolades.

The Wolves will open their 2022 season at home on September 3 as they welcome in nearby Allen University to Setzler field for a non-conference showdown. The Wolves will then start their title defense two weeks later as they kick off conference play with a road trip to Emory & Henry to take on the Wasps in their first SAC action on the gridiron.