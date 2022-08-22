NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletic Department and Head Coach Jason Taylor announced the hiring of Tyrell McDowell as assistant men’s basketball coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“I’d like to thank Jason Taylor and Sean Johnson for this incredible opportunity. Looking forward to building relationships in the community and using my experience to help Coach Taylor and the basketball program. I’m excited to join the Newberry family.”

McDowell has spent time coaching both basketball and softball for Southlake Christian Academy in Huntersville, N.C. along with working in the physical education department in Forest City, N.C. at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, working as an athletic director assistant, assisting in daily operations for the athletic department. He most recently was the head coach of the Upward Stars Upstate team, a youth basketball club.

“I am excited to have Tyrell join us.” said Taylor. “I was honored to coach him during his collegiate playing days. He was a great player, an excellent teammate, and a very good student. He was a major contributor on several very good teams. He knows what it takes to be successful at this level and in this conference.”

“He’s been coaching high school basketball in North Carolina since he graduated in 2012, and he wanted to give college coaching a try. I am glad he did.”

McDowell graduated from Anderson University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He competed on the basketball team from 2009-2012, where he was the captain of team that advanced to the Elite 8 in 2011, as well as the sweet 16 in 2012.