NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Letterman’s Club recently announced the election of six former student-athletes into the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

BJ Young (wrestling), Brandon Bostick (football), Matthew Campbell (men’s golf), Priscilla Sales (volleyball), Drew Watson (football) and Charles Upchurch (football) will join the ranks of the hall of fame when they are inducted in a special ceremony on September 3. They will also be recognized at halftime of the Wolves football game against Allen University that same day.

William “BJ” Young

One of the most prolific wrestlers to wear a singlet in Newberry wrestling history, Young still stands tied atop the career record listing in all-time wins as he turned in 143 during his time on-campus. The four-time NCAA National Qualifier also sits tied for fifth with most wins in a season as he was able to post 37 wins during the 2013-14 campaign. He was a three-time All-American while also boasting two National Runner-Ups at the NCAA National Tournament.

Brandon Bostick

Bostick served as one of the most dominate tight end for the Newberry football team as he not only holds the single game record for receiving yards with 322 in 2010, but he also boasts six appearances on the top single-game performance list including three in the top-20. He currently sits fourth all-time in single-season receiving yards and career receiving yards while also holding the second spot in single-game touchdowns with three in a game against Tusculum in 2010.

He earned conference player of the week honors as well as national player of the week honors during his career, while earning All-Conference honors in the 2011 season.

Matthew Campbell

Still the program record holder for career rounds completed and low 18-hole score, Campbell was the first Newberry men’s golf student-athlete to be named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, a feat he achieved in 2011. He was also named the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2009. Campbell was a four-time All-Conference honoree earning a spot on the second-team three times and the first-team once. He was the medalist at the 2012 SAC Championships on the way to All-American honors that year, as well as All-Region, his second regional recognition.

Priscila Sales

One of the best hitters in Newberry volleyball history, Sales holds the program record in career kills per set with 3.95. She also held the top spot in the record book in kill per set in a single season with a mark of 4.03, until it was broken in the 2021 season. She holds the single game record for kills with 27, set against Carson-Newman on October 3, 2008. She was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week on three occasions while also earning All-Southeast Region honors in 2008.

Drew Watson

A three-year starter at the cornerback position for the Newberry College football team, Watson was twice named as an All-American, earning second-team honors during the 1987 season. In that same season, he was named NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week, an honor he also earned on the conference level. He was twice named to the All-Conference squad and was also named the Team MVP. He currently sits ranked fifth on the single-season solo tackles list as he turned in 77 during his 1987 campaign.

Charles Upchurch

The three-time All-District honoree as part of the Newberry College football team, Upchurch was twice named as an honorable mention All-American, one in each of his final two playing seasons for Newberry. His first came in 1976 as he was named to the Lutheran All-American list before being named an NAIA All-American for the 1977 campaign. He twice earned All-Conference honors in the South Atlantic Conference as he was named to the second-team in the 1975 season before turning in a first-team performance in the 1977 season.

This class will be officially inducted on September 3 with a special ceremony.