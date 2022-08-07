NEWBERRY — Newberry College and Ross Kessler, head volleyball coach, have announced the hiring of Thayer Hall as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 season.

“I’m stoked for the opportunity to join Newberry volleyball,” said Hall. “I’m super excited to have a coach’s perspective at the collegiate volleyball level, the opportunity to learn from Coach Kessler and Coach (Justin) Bass, and the ability to share my playing experiences with the team in order for them to grow their games. I can’t wait to get in the gym and start the grind with this team for the 2022 season.”

Hall joins the Wolves after a highly-success playing career at the University of Florida, where she earned SEC All-Freshman honors, along with being named to the All-SEC team three times. She also served as a team captain during her time with the Gators. Over the course of her time with the Gators, she earned All-American honors from various organizations in each of her playing seasons.

Hall also represented Team USA on the international stage in various tournaments. During that time, she was part of the national team that took home the gold medal at the Pan American Games, where she was named tournament MVP. That win led to Team USA qualifying for the World Championships.

Hall started her coaching career at Upward Stars Volleyball Club from 2015-2020, further becoming summer intern with the club in 2020. During that time, she spent the season learning how to effectively coach young athletes while also learning behind the scenes of travel sports.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to add Thayer to the Newberry Volleyball coaching staff,” said Kessler. “Her playing career speaks for itself, but what impressed us even more throughout the hiring process was who she is as a person and what she represents.”

“Thayer is a person of tremendous moral character. Humble in her successes, passionate in her endeavors and dedicated to her craft. We see her as a fabulous role model for our athletes and look forward to having her join our gym this fall.”

A native of Moore, Hall graduated from the University of Florida in the summer 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management.