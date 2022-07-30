NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Sean Johnson have announced that Hunter Perry, the department’s current associate athletic director for external relations, will now add the role senior women administrator to her duties for the Wolves. She takes over for Casey Petrusic who has left the department to pursue other opportunities.

“I am excited and grateful that Hunter has decided to take on this important role in our department,” said Johnson. “She is a terrific leader and will spearhead many important efforts to ensure we provide the best student-athlete experience of any school in the country.”

Perry joined the Wolves in summer of 2021 and has led the department’s sponsorship, marketing and game-day experience efforts, while also taking on the role of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee mentor. She also led the charge to bring in-game sponsorship activation back to the Newberry campus and has extended the college’s footprint for sponsors to a national level.

“I am extremely excited to take on this new role within the Athletic Department at Newberry College,” said Perry. “I’m looking forward to working with our student-athletes and continuing to have an enhanced role in their development.”

Perry came to Newberry from Lake Superior State University, where she has served as assistant athletic director for marketing, ticket coordinator and senior woman administrator. In her role with the Lakers, Perry oversaw ticket operations, sponsorship fulfillment, donor relations, game day/special event promotions and departmental functions.

“I want to thank Casey Petrusic for her incredible service to our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Johnson. “She played a critical role during a challenging time in college athletics.”