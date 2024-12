NEWBERRY COUNTY — Mid-Carolina edged out Aiken in the first-round of action two games to one.

On Monday, July 11, they hosted Aiken and earned the win by the score of 3-2. On Tuesday, July 12, they travelled to South Aiken High and lost by the score of 1-3. The deciding game three at Mid-Carolina on Wednesday, July 13, saw Mid-Carolina advance to the second round with a 2-1 win.

In round two, Mid-Carolina hosted West Columbia on Monday, July 18, and earned a 10-0 win.