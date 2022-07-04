NEWBERRY — Nine members of the Newberry College track and field team were honored as they were named to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s All-Region squad.

This is the first time in the history of the program that multiple student athletes from Newberry have earned the honor in the outdoor portion of the season. Edwards Collins was the first to garner this recognition last season in the 110m hurdles. This adds to the four more student athletes named to the All-Region squad in the indoor portion of the season.

To be named to the All-Region team, the student athlete must be in the top-5 of their respective event within the region at the end of the season, or be a member of the top-3 ranked relay teams in each event. The nine members of the Wolves track and field squad join the 166 student athletes from the South Atlantic Conference that were named to the list this spring, the second highest among all conferences in the country.

“We are so proud of this team and how far we have come in two years,” said Head Coach Jimmy Stephens. “Coach Morton and Coach Turman-Stephens have done an incredible job pulling this group of athletes together and growing our program. We are excited about our future.”

A complete listing of the Wolves All-Region honorees is below:

• Elijah Fulmore men’s 110 meter hurdles.

• Jase Hunter men’s hammer.

• Biel Salas men’s 110 meter hurdles.

• Charlotte Johnson women’s 4×100 relay.

• Sarah Abumere women’s 4×100 relay.

• Emma Johnson women’s 4×100 relay.

• Jada Johnson women’s 4×100 relay.

• Tiwani Myles women’s discus.

• Andrea Pascual Rivera women’s hammer.