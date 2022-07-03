NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Count All-Star teams have been busy this season and some of them brought home major victories.

“Congratulations to all the All-Star teams. Each of these teams are comprised of the top players from the spring softball and baseball teams,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation.

Newberry County Dixie Softball Angels (10U) and Ponytails X-Play (12U) All-Stars competed in the District Four tournament in Barnwell over Father’s Day weekend. The Angels team faced a lengthy weather delay on day one and lost a late-night game to Barnwell.

“The team fought hard in their second game against Bamberg, but came up short (6-9) to end the tournament,” Long said.

The Ponytails finished third in the tournament with two close games against Lake Marion and a win (25-0) against Edgefield. Newberry County Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) had an Ozone (12U) and Minors (10U) All-Stars team that competed in the District Three, Division One Tournament. The Ozone team played in Saluda and finished third. The team picked up a win in their first game against Greenwood (3-0), but lost two tough games to Clinton and Saluda.

The Minors played in Batesburg and finished the tournament as District Three, Division One champions. The team picked up a victory against Clinton (8-7) on day one and against Greenwood (12-3) on day two, which allowed the team to take Father’s Day off before playing Greenwood again on Monday, June 20. The team entered the sixth inning down by one run, but kept their heads up and scored five runs in the top of the sixth. The team won 11-7 after a three-up, three-down bottom of sixth inning.

The Newberry County Minors All-Stars team will now play in the SC-DYB All-Stars Tournament in Dillon. Their first game will be on Saturday, July 16, versus the District Six, Division One champions.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work these players put in to get to this level of competition,” Long said. “We wish all of these players the best of luck in their future endeavors and we especially wish the Minors team good luck in the state tournament.”