Newberry County Angels Dixie Softball All-Star Team Front Row (L to R): Dynasty Pitts, Aria Watts, Tess Parks, Bristol Freeman, Lilly Ryals, Holley Glymph. Middle Row (L to R): Manager Amanda Mack, Madilynn Templin, Kinzley Lyles, Jaleah Palmore, Karter Crumpton, Harper Rowe, Brielle Mingo, Coach Elysia Mingo. Back Row (L to R): Coach Kevin Crumpton. Courtesy photo

Newberry County Angels Dixie Softball All-Star Team Front Row (L to R): Dynasty Pitts, Aria Watts, Tess Parks, Bristol Freeman, Lilly Ryals, Holley Glymph. Middle Row (L to R): Manager Amanda Mack, Madilynn Templin, Kinzley Lyles, Jaleah Palmore, Karter Crumpton, Harper Rowe, Brielle Mingo, Coach Elysia Mingo. Back Row (L to R): Coach Kevin Crumpton.

Courtesy photo

<p>Newberry County Ponytails X-Play Dixie Softball All-Star Team Front Row (L to R): Zaylaha Goree, Maycee Mithcem, Ashleigh Titus, Ayden Hamilton, Cadee Roberts, Alissa Charpentier. Middle Row (L to R): Coach Cade Roberts, Whitley Waites, Sydney West, Reese Willingham, Emerson Grumbles, Tegan Schaeffer, McKenzie Garner. Back Row (L to R): Coach Michael Ballenger, Manager Ashley Moss-Grumbles.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Newberry County Ponytails X-Play Dixie Softball All-Star Team Front Row (L to R): Zaylaha Goree, Maycee Mithcem, Ashleigh Titus, Ayden Hamilton, Cadee Roberts, Alissa Charpentier. Middle Row (L to R): Coach Cade Roberts, Whitley Waites, Sydney West, Reese Willingham, Emerson Grumbles, Tegan Schaeffer, McKenzie Garner. Back Row (L to R): Coach Michael Ballenger, Manager Ashley Moss-Grumbles.

Courtesy photo
<p>Front Row (L to R): Landen Lawrence, Rhett Gallman, Bryce Willingham. Middle Row (L to R): Ethan Hunter, Milum Sinclair, Liam Reitz, Blair Cromer, Landon Kendrick. Back Row (L to R): Coach Dillan Yoder, Benjamin Morris, Luke Wilkes, Manager Merlin Yoder, Dontavias Griffin, Sincere Glymph, Coach Darren Yoder.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Front Row (L to R): Landen Lawrence, Rhett Gallman, Bryce Willingham. Middle Row (L to R): Ethan Hunter, Milum Sinclair, Liam Reitz, Blair Cromer, Landon Kendrick. Back Row (L to R): Coach Dillan Yoder, Benjamin Morris, Luke Wilkes, Manager Merlin Yoder, Dontavias Griffin, Sincere Glymph, Coach Darren Yoder.

Courtesy photo
<p>Newberry County Minors Dixie Youth Baseball All-Star Team – District Three, Division One champions Front Row (L to R): Austin Davis, Romeo Clark, Calvin “Cal” Triplett, Cayden Wicker, Javion Gartman, Ashton Robinson. Back Row (L to R): Coach Sanchez Gartman, Markeiz Roberson, D’kameron “DK” Hiller, Jeremiah Gantt, Kyle Glenn, Hudson Long, Austin Quattlebaum, Coach Ciria Triplett, Manager Russell Triplett.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Newberry County Minors Dixie Youth Baseball All-Star Team – District Three, Division One champions Front Row (L to R): Austin Davis, Romeo Clark, Calvin “Cal” Triplett, Cayden Wicker, Javion Gartman, Ashton Robinson. Back Row (L to R): Coach Sanchez Gartman, Markeiz Roberson, D’kameron “DK” Hiller, Jeremiah Gantt, Kyle Glenn, Hudson Long, Austin Quattlebaum, Coach Ciria Triplett, Manager Russell Triplett.

Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Count All-Star teams have been busy this season and some of them brought home major victories.

“Congratulations to all the All-Star teams. Each of these teams are comprised of the top players from the spring softball and baseball teams,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation.

Newberry County Dixie Softball Angels (10U) and Ponytails X-Play (12U) All-Stars competed in the District Four tournament in Barnwell over Father’s Day weekend. The Angels team faced a lengthy weather delay on day one and lost a late-night game to Barnwell.

“The team fought hard in their second game against Bamberg, but came up short (6-9) to end the tournament,” Long said.

The Ponytails finished third in the tournament with two close games against Lake Marion and a win (25-0) against Edgefield. Newberry County Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) had an Ozone (12U) and Minors (10U) All-Stars team that competed in the District Three, Division One Tournament. The Ozone team played in Saluda and finished third. The team picked up a win in their first game against Greenwood (3-0), but lost two tough games to Clinton and Saluda.

The Minors played in Batesburg and finished the tournament as District Three, Division One champions. The team picked up a victory against Clinton (8-7) on day one and against Greenwood (12-3) on day two, which allowed the team to take Father’s Day off before playing Greenwood again on Monday, June 20. The team entered the sixth inning down by one run, but kept their heads up and scored five runs in the top of the sixth. The team won 11-7 after a three-up, three-down bottom of sixth inning.

The Newberry County Minors All-Stars team will now play in the SC-DYB All-Stars Tournament in Dillon. Their first game will be on Saturday, July 16, versus the District Six, Division One champions.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work these players put in to get to this level of competition,” Long said. “We wish all of these players the best of luck in their future endeavors and we especially wish the Minors team good luck in the state tournament.”