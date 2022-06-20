NEWBERRY — After yet another successful season on the athletic side, several Newberry College athletic teams showed that academics are just as important as being successful in their sports. Newberry ranked in the top-3 in Team GPA among teams in the South Atlantic Conference. On top of that, 14 sports finished the season with a GPA higher than the SAC average for their sport.

“I’m incredibly impressed by the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches and athletic department and campus support staff and faculty in keeping the focus on the most important thing, the academic performance of our students,” said Director of Athletics Sean Johnson. “We are lucky to have individuals across campus ensuring the future success of our students.”

Highlighting the rankings for the Wolves were the baseball and men’s golf teams were ranked first among their respective sports, both accomplishing the feat for the second consecutive year. The men’s golf program posted a team GPA of 3.807 on the season, nearly .3 ahead of their nearest competitor.

“The number one priority of the men’s golf program is academic excellence. We put our whole heart into our school work. We coach every player on developing relationships with their professors, identifying their best study habits, and doing work every night in every class in order to stay ahead of the syllabus. We aim to be academic national champions every year.

“The student athletes in our program buy in to these strategies and goals, and they enjoy reaping the reward of good grades. We are very impressed with this group and very pleased with their consistently excellent achievement in the classroom. A hearty ‘well done’ to Tom Bueschges, Corey Chrzanowski, Freddy Ruess, Leo Hernandez, Alex Pillar, Benny Fischer, Carlos Camaros-Ruiz, Miguel Angel Avalos, Tom Ratcliffe, Tom Hull and PJ.” said Howard Vroon, director of golf and head men’s golf coach.

The baseball squad was the only team in the league to post a GPA of over 3.4 as a squad as they turned in a 3.435 mark on the year. They improved on their mark from the last season as well, as in 2021 they notched a 3.37.

“I’m extremely proud of this team’s accomplishments in the classroom. They got off to a great start in the fall and were consistent all year. I appreciate the effort and respect the commitment our student-athletes have in academics and athletics.” said Russell Triplett, head baseball coach.

The women’s basketball team was able to secure the third spot in the rankings this season with an overall GPA of 3.451. Joining them at the third spot was the Newberry men’s lacrosse team who turned in a GPA of 3.106. The men’s soccer team was able to finish second overall on the season, just .04 points off the leader as they turned in a GPA of 3.409 on the year. Also finishing second in the ranking was the softball team, but with even a closer margin behind the top-ranking team as their overall GPA of 3.608 was just .002 off first. The final team to finish in the top-3 was the women’s volleyball squad who posted an overall GPA of 3.606.