NEWBERRY — Clark Hubbard and Blake Chappel led Chapin-Newberry on the mound tossing a combined no-hitter striking out eight in a win at South Aiken High

Hubbard earned the win pitching six innings with seven strikeouts and no earned runs, Chappel earned the save. Leading hitters for Chapin-Newberry included Blake Martin with two hits and one RBI and Quinton Bennett with one hit and one RBI. The final score was Chapin-Newberry 3 – Aiken 1.