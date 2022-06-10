NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The IWLCA has announced the rosters for the 2022 Senior All-Star games for Division I, II, and III. The players selected in each Division have been divided into two teams: North and South. The Senior All-Star games were held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Senior Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) capped off her brilliant career at Newberry College by garnering an invitation to play in the game, joining five other members of South Atlantic Conference institutions. The South squad will be led by Taylor Sindall, the current head coach at Frostburg State, who has strong ties with the South Atlantic Conference as she competed at Limestone University as a midfielder for four seasons.

Wood was outstanding during her senior season of play setting new career marks in points, assists and goals in the Wolves record books.