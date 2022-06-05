NEWBERRY — KJ Robinson will continue to play football after he graduates from Newberry High School, after he signed his letter of intent to Newberry College.

Robinson has been playing football since he was seven years old, he said he fell in love with the sport when he began to play. While attending Newberry College, Robinson plans on majoring in sports management.

“Sports, not just football, has been a passion of mine for several years,” he said.

Robinson hopes to be able to use his degree to get into a sports agency and represent athletes after his playing career is over.

When it comes to playing at the next level, Robinson is looking forward to the challenge of increased competition. He has also never turned down an opportunity to compete with his teammates and against his opponents.

