WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines varsity baseball team was eliminated from the Class A Upper State bracket with a 10-7 loss at Lewisville.

Junior Trent Blackwell took the loss for the Wolverines, giving up five runs in 1.2 innings. Junior Jacob Dickerson pitched well to keep the Wolverines in the game giving up 0 runs in 2.1 innings. Junior Ross Williams pitched the last two innings giving up five runs (0 earned). Whitmire left 10 runners on base. The big hit for the Wolverines was senior Cason English with a bases loaded double.

“We left too many people in scoring position. We also walked too many people. Those two areas have been our achilles heal all season. Lewisville did more to win than we did tonight. But, we are very proud of the accomplishments of this program. To win a District Championship, for the third time in three complete seasons, is elite. Our seniors have had an opportunity to be called “champion” multiple times. They leave with a legacy that most players do not possess. We wish them nothing but the best as they branch out. We are also excited about all the returners that we have coming back in 2023 and look forward to chasing more championships.” said Coach Chris Martin

Whitmire finished in the top six in the state in Class A. The final record was 11-17.