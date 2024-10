WHITMIRE — Whitmire Community School announced their spring athletic award winners:

All-Region Baseball:

• Cason English.

• Blake Stribble.

All-Region Softball:

• Amelia Bruyere.

• Isabella Gilliam.

• Nyla Hill.

Class A All-State Baseball

• Cason English.

Class A All-State Softball

• Nyla Hill.

Additionally, Coach Chris Martin has been selected to coach in North/South All-Star Select Game.