MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – After earning their way on to the SAC All-Conference squads a few weeks ago, a pair of Newberry College baseball players have earned additional honors.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) were named first-team all-region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) while Marine also picked up Player of the Year honors, as well.

The two were part of a 13 student athlete contingency from the South Atlantic Conference that were named to the two teams.

Marine earned first-team honors in his shortstop position, hit .431 on the season while tallying 59 runs scored, 73 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. He finished the season with the conference lead in batting average, hits, doubles, triples and RBIs. He currently ranks among the top players in the country in hits, doubles and RBIs as well.

Gibson earned his first-team honor at first base where he started 45 games for the Wolves this season. He posted team high slugging percentage of .619 and was the conference leader in on-base percentage on the year with a .536. He hit for a .422 average on the year driving in 49 runs and scoring 36. He tallied 14 doubles, three triples and a trio of home runs as well.

Both of these student athletes are eligible for All-American honors from the D2CCA, those awards will be announced in the coming weeks.