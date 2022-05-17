NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletic Department showcased the accomplishments of its student athletes during the 2021-22 season at the annual Wolfies Awards Show on Monday, May 2, in Eleazer Arena.

The Newberry College Athletic Department came together to celebrate a year that saw South Atlantic Conference (SAC) championships, All-Conference performers, All-Americans, and SAC Players of the Year, recognizing teams, student athletes, and coaches for their outstanding performances. The year also saw multiple teams compete in various NCAA Championship events with that number expected to increase in the coming days for spring sports.

The following is a list of award winners:

• Male Newcomer of the Year: Mario Anderson.

• Female Newcomer of the Year: Giulia Bongiorno.

• Female Individual Performance of the Year: Kasey Widmyer.

• Male Individual Performance of the Year: Ethan Lebron.

• Male Comeback Player of the Year: Dylan Brazell.

• Female Comeback Player of the Year: Victoria Eaton.

• Female Iron Wolf: Micaela Cruz.

• Male Iron Wolf: Caleb Forga.

• Male Big Bad Wolf: Greg Gerber.

• Female Big Bad Wolf: Giulia Bongiorno.

• Female Billy Douglas Community Player of the Year: Denelle Williams.

• Male Billy Douglas Community Player of the Year: Nathaniel Carrasco.

• Jimmy Villeponteaux Senior Award: Isiah Royal.

• W.L. Laval Senior Award: Chloe Wood.

• Female Athlete of the Year: Zulay Castaneda.

• Male Athlete of the Year: Braylin Marine.

• Male Team Coach of the Year: Todd Knight.

• Female Team Coach of the Year: Mark Gardiner.

• Female Team of the Year: Tennis.

• Male Team of the Year: Football.