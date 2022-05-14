COLUMBIA — Senator Ronnie Cromer recognized the Newberry Academy varsity girls’ basketball and volleyball teams at a session of the senate.

Four different proclamations were read in the senate recognizing the hard work of the girls to win back-to-back state championships in volleyball and basketball. These framed proclamations were presented to Academy Headmaster Nicole May and Head Coach Barry Kessler (girls’ basketball) (Head Coach Travis Gilliam (volleyball) could not attend).

The two teams featured nearly the same rosters for all four squads.