State Champion girls’ basketball team: Front Row: (L-R) Cassie Gilliam, Khloe Cheeks, Baylee Kinard, Daja Taylor Senator Ronnie Cromer. Back Row: (L-R) Coach Barry Kessler, Madison Rivers, Anna Lombardo, Kailey Cheeks, Bethany Sawyer, Caroline Senn, Allison Joyner, Jayla Williams. Courtesy photo

State Champion girls’ basketball team: Front Row: (L-R) Cassie Gilliam, Khloe Cheeks, Baylee Kinard, Daja Taylor Senator Ronnie Cromer. Back Row: (L-R) Coach Barry Kessler, Madison Rivers, Anna Lombardo, Kailey Cheeks, Bethany Sawyer, Caroline Senn, Allison Joyner, Jayla Williams.

Courtesy photo

<p>State Champion volleyball team: Front row: (L-R) Headmaster Nicole May, Cassie Gilliam, Khloe Cheeks, Baylee Kinard, Daja Taylor, Senator Ronnie Cromer, Taylor Mazza. Back row: (L-R) Madison Rivers, Anna Lombardo, Kailey Cheeks, Bethany Sawyer, Caroline Senn, Allison Joyner, Julianna Smith, Jayla Williams.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

State Champion volleyball team: Front row: (L-R) Headmaster Nicole May, Cassie Gilliam, Khloe Cheeks, Baylee Kinard, Daja Taylor, Senator Ronnie Cromer, Taylor Mazza. Back row: (L-R) Madison Rivers, Anna Lombardo, Kailey Cheeks, Bethany Sawyer, Caroline Senn, Allison Joyner, Julianna Smith, Jayla Williams.

Courtesy photo

COLUMBIA — Senator Ronnie Cromer recognized the Newberry Academy varsity girls’ basketball and volleyball teams at a session of the senate.

Four different proclamations were read in the senate recognizing the hard work of the girls to win back-to-back state championships in volleyball and basketball. These framed proclamations were presented to Academy Headmaster Nicole May and Head Coach Barry Kessler (girls’ basketball) (Head Coach Travis Gilliam (volleyball) could not attend).

The two teams featured nearly the same rosters for all four squads.