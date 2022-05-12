NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball season came to a close Saturday, May 7, as they went 1-2 in the playoffs.

Tuesday, the Bulldogs hosted Landrum, in what turned out to be great game between the two teams, the Bulldogs won 3-2 in dramatic fashion. Senior Jake Wilber threw his final game on the mound as a Bulldog and he did not disappoint. Wilber threw a complete game allowing five hits, two runs, no earned runs, and no walks. Senior Zsyheim Epps went 2-4 and drove in Miyquan Darby for the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Senior Ryan Barnett then stole third base and scored the game winning run on a wild pitch by the Red Devils.

Games two and three did not go well for the Dogs as they fall to Chesterfield 7-2 on Thursday, and then to Liberty 9-6 on Saturday. In both games, the Dogs fell behind early and tried to rally late but to no avail. Newberry finished the season with a 15-12 record.

This was a season of firsts for the Bulldogs, as this is the first time since 2016 that the Dogs had a winning record, hosted a playoff game, won a playoff game and beat rival Mid Carolina.

“All the credit in the world goes to the players for buying in and trusting in one another. Bulldogs seniors Colby Bickley, Coye Cutshall, Ryan Barnett, Zsyheim Epps and Jake Wilber will be missed a great deal. The legacy these young men leave behind is one that will shape this program for years to come. These guys saw the lowest of lows and the highest of highs during their tenure at NHS and they stuck with it. With qualities like that, there is no doubt these young men will grow to be great husbands, fathers and overall successful people. Newberry baseball is better because of you guys,” said Coach Dylan Skinner.

The Dogs look to capitalize on this year’s success in the coming years and hope to be a mainstay in the playoffs for the future.