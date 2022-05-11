ROCK HILL — In a season where the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team tied for their most wins in program history (10), the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) has announced that four Wolves were selected to the all-conference team.

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland received first team honors, good for his first selection. Junior Curtis Bukta and freshman Jack Travassos secured second-team honors. Finally, senior Tim Roesler earned third-team honors, his second selection.

“Although our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, we continue to grow and get better year after year. Baker Westmoreland, Curtis Bukta, Jack Travassos and Tim Roesler were the backbone of this team. These four guys had an outstanding year and congratulations to them. They worked hard and they earned it,” said Head Coach Nick Cotter.

Westmoreland, a sophomore midfielder from Charlotte, N.C., was one of the Wolves primary offensive threats this season. He appeared in all 17 games this year. In just his second year, Westmoreland ranked eighth in the SAC in points and led his team with 64 on 46 goals and 22 assists. He averaged a hat trick per game, including three or more goals in 10 out of 17 games. He also led the conference in man-up goals with 14 and had 13 ground balls on the season. Finally, Westmoreland jumped to first in program history for career goals, and second for goals and points in a season.

Bukta, a junior midfielder hailing from Ontario, Canada, appeared in all 17 games this year and exploded for 57 points which is good for second on the team and 12th in the league. Bukta netted 39 goals and handed out 18 assists. He scored a goal in all 17 games this year, including eight games with three or more goals. The Ontario native also picked up 19 ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Newcomer Jack Travassos, a defender also from Ontario, Canada, set the bar really high defensively this season for the Wolves. Travassos started in all 16 regular season games and now ranks third in career caused turnovers with 29 all-time, which is also good for most in a season in program history. He finished fourth in the league in caused turnovers and second on the team in ground balls with 48 picked up on the year.

Senior long-stick midfielder Tim Roesler was selected as a 2021-22 team captain and finished the season with All-SAC Third Team honors, his second selection. The Carlisle, Pennsylvania native started all 17 games for the Wolves and finished 12th in the league in caused turnovers with 16 (second on Team) and a career-high 48 ground balls (21st in SAC) on the year. He also netted two goals and three helpers.