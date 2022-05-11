SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 18th ranked and six-seeded Newberry College women’s tennis team (24-5, 10-4 SAC) fell to the 11th ranked and No. 2 seeded host team, Flagler Saints, 4-0 in the Southeast Region Bracket No. 2 Final on May 7.

The Saints struck first by taking the No. 2 doubles position, and they secured the doubles point as Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) fell to the No. 8 ranked team in the country, despite a hard-fought battle. However, Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) found success at the No. 3 doubles position, and they were leading 4-2, prior to the match being ruled unfinished due to the doubles point being clinched.

In singles play, the Saints used victories at No. 4 and No. 5 singles to put themselves one win away from securing the match. Then, the Saints clinched the match as Castaneda fell to the No. 5 ranked player in the country, Flagler’s Luisa Hrda, despite battling to make it a tough 5-7, 2-6 match.

Despite the match being clinched, Chamoun and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) produced competitive first sets prior to their matches being ruled unfinished. However, it was Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) who was arguably having the most success as she rebounded after struggling against her opponent from Friday to win her first set by a score of 6-2.