ANDERSON — The Newberry Track and Field Teams had their best performance at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championships in program history.

Andrea Pascual-Rivera and Tiwani Myles brought home the gold in the hammer throw and discus and the women’s 4×100 team brought home another podium topper. In total, five Wolves finished on the podium with a top-three finish and 21 athletes scored points for the Wolves with top eight finishes. Both the men and women of Newberry finished in seventh with the men scoring 46 points and the women scoring 48 points. Both the finishes and point totals were best in program history.

The action started with the women’s 4x100m team of Emma Johnson, Jada Johnson, Sarah Abumere and Charlette Johnson would become the first Newberry relay team to top the podium as they won the event with a school record time of 46.42s. They also became the first Newberry relay team to run an NCAA provisional qualifying time, as well.

Later in the day, Jase Hunter found himself in a battle for the win in the hammer throw, on his final attempt Hunter appeared to have the win but the official ruled a foul and negated the attempt, forcing Hunter to settle for silver with a final mark of 52.49m. Jon Williams also finished seventh for the Wolves, scoring two points. The Wolves would come away with gold in the women’s hammer as Pascual-Rivera dominated the field, winning the event by nearly four meters with a final mark of 50.60m. Irma Watson Perez added another point to the Wolves total with an eighth place finish in the hammer.

Other scoring performances for the men came from Daniel Seawright with a school record 7.10m long jump mark, which was good for fourth. The 4x100m team of Kalyn Cook, Seawright, Nevius Fisher, and Davison Wright took home fourth with a school record time of 41.13s and Sean Price took home seventh in the javelin with a school record mark of 49.31m.

Scoring on the women’s side also came from Tyla Stolberg with a sixth place finish in the javelin and Savannah Jordan with a seventh place finish in the high jump with a school record of 1.56m.

Myles and Elijah Fulmore highlighted day two for the Wolves as Myles won the gold in the women’s discus with a final mark of 44.62m, winning by over four meters. Fulmore took third in the 110m hurdles in the senior’s last competition with the Wolves.

Biel Salas, Keegan Crowell and Hunter each scored points individually on the men’s side. Salas recorded a fourth place finish in the 110m hurdles and a fifth place finish in the 400m hurdles, breaking the school record in the latter with a time of 54.54s. Crowell placed fourth in the men’s discus, with a final mark of 46.32m. That throw from Crowell broke the school record.

In the relays, the 4x400m of Fulmore, Henderson, Fibla and Salas placed sixth with a new school record of 3:21.48.

On the women’s side, Jada Johnson added a fourth and sixth place finish in the 100m and 200m dash, Layla Warren placed sixth in the 100m hurdles, and Watson Perez placed eighth in the shot put.