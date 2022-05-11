SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (24-4, 10-4 SAC) dethroned the Queens Royals for their first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) closed out the match with a decisive third set.

“It’s incredible,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner. “I told the girls after the last point that I had been coaching for ten years, and Queens has been a nemesis for our program. To beat them in a place like this, at nationals, is just an unbelievable feeling, and I am just so proud of the girls.”

The Royals got off to a quick start in doubles play, taking the top two positions to claim an early advantage, but the Wolves did not give up so easily.

The Royals started singles play by taking the No. 6 match, but Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) got the Wolves back into it with a strong 6-3, 6-2 win at the top singles position. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) then tied up the score with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at the No. 4 singles position. However, the Royals then pushed the Wolves to the brink of elimination by defeating Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) in a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 match at the No. 5 singles match. Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) was right there with the answer as she took the No. 2 singles position by a score of 6-4, 6-2, ensuring that the match went the distance.

It all came down to Singh in the No. 3 singles match. She came out of the gate strong by taking the first set 6-4, but her opponent responded by taking the second set by a 6-4 score. With the match on the line, Singh rallied from being down 3-4 in the third set to secure the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history, as well as the program’s first victory over Queens in ten attempts.

“I feel like everybody showed up in singles,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “Obviously we had Ish clinching, which was huge. When your team needs you to clinch, you can feel a lot of pressure, and she managed that really well and played one of the best matches of the entire year. I also feel like Spice did a really good job today, and obviously we had Castaneda and Chamoun taking care of those top courts. That is high level tennis, and I feel like they did a great job.”