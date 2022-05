VALDOSTA, Ga. — After three rounds of play, Newberry senior golfer Tom Buschges finished the NCAA South/Southeast Regional Tournament tied for 20th place. The senior shot a three-round total of 215 to finish at one-under and 12 strokes behind first place A.J. Ewart of Barry University.

Bueschges carded an opening round of 70 (-2), a second round of 68 (-4), and a final round of five-over par with 77 strokes.