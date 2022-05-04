KODAK, Tenn. — Senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) knocked in a trio of runs while sophomore Jacob Lebron (Lexington) added a pair, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 15 Newberry College (38-13) baseball team dropped a 14-7 decision to the Catawba Indians.

The loss ousted the Wolves from the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Championships on Sunday, May 1.

For the third time within the week, the Newberry starter struggled in the early going, allowing a pair of three runs innings. Sophomore Johnathan White (Simpsonville) pitched 3.2 innings of fantastic relief, but got no offensive support from the bats of the Wolves.

An early error and a walk put two runners aboard for the Indians in the bottom of the first. A fielder’s choice and a two-run home run put the Indians up by three. However, Newberry climbed back into the contest in the top of the second. A single and a walk put two aboard, before a double by Clements drove in both runs, bringing the score to 3-2.

Again, the Indians plated three runs in the second, but the Wolves held them scoreless until the fifth. Newberry did not put any runs across through that same time frame while Catawba added a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 7-2 game.

Catawba looked to put the game out of reach as they plated seven runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Wolves put two runners in scoring position in the top of the eighth but couldn’t put a run on the board.

Newberry was not going to go out quietly; however, as they plated five runs in a last-ditch effort in the top of the ninth, but the Indians worked out of the jam and dealt the 14-7 loss to the Wolves.

Newberry will now have to await the results of other conference tournaments around the region to determine their fate for the upcoming 2022 NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament.