KODAK, Tenn. — Needing to pick up a victory to stay alive in the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Tournament, the No. 15 Newberry College (38-12) baseball team did just that as they picked up an 11-8 win over the Eagles of Carson-Newman University in their first elimination game of the weekend.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) continued his impressive outing at the tournament as he drove in three runs. Senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) knocked in a pair on the day while five other Wolves plated a run, as well.

For the second-straight day the starter for Newberry saw an early exit, but the bullpen worked the remainder of the game and kept the Wolves in the contest. Junior Dylan Brazell (West Columbia) picked up the win, as he provided 2.1 innings for the Wolves, allowing just a pair of hits and one run. Sophomore Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) notched a pair of good innings, as well, while freshman Brad Brooks (Mount Pleasant) earned the save.

A single by Tarrance put the first runner on for the Wolves before he was driven in just two batters later with Gibson recording his first RBI of the day. Freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) also pitched in an RBI in the opening frame and rounded out the scoring in the top half of the inning with the Wolves leading 2-0. The Eagles however answered with just as many runs in the bottom half to bring the contest back level.

A trio of singles, including one of the RBI variety by Tarrance, swung the lead back into Newberry’s favor in the second for a 3-2 lead. They added three more runs in the top of the third as an error in the outfield allowed a pair of runs. The third run came across just one batter later to give the Wolves the 6-3 advantage following a solo home run from the Eagles in the bottom of the third.

Newberry went scoreless in the fourth, but Carson-Newman plated two runs in the frame to pull back to within one. The Eagles closed that gap to zero in the bottom of the fifth with one more run. However, the Wolves responded with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to retake the lead for the last time. Back-to-back singles by Gibson and senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) plated the three runs for the Wolves.

Newberry added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh with Tarrance and sophomore Jacob Lebron (Lexington) recording RBIs to extend the lead out to 11-6. That margin stayed intact until the Eagles loaded the bags and scored one in the bottom of the ninth. Brooks then took the mound and recorded all three outs through infield pop-flies to secure the final 11-8 decision for the Wolves.