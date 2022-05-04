KODAK, Tenn. — The 2022 South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Tournament did not start off the way the No. 15 Newberry College baseball team liked it to as they dropped an 11-4 decision to the Catawba Indians in their opening contest.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) drove in a pair of runs, as he went 2-for-4 at the plate. Junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.), who was officially presented his Player of the Year award after the game, recorded three hits and added an RBI. Senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) drove in the other run for the Wolves.

The Wolves struggled on the mound in the early going but got a good showing in relief by sophomore Rylan Brown (Spartanburg) who threw 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball while fanning four batters.

After holding Catawba scoreless in the opening half of the first inning, the Wolves sophomore Jacob Lebron (Lexington) drew an opening walk and found himself at third base through a stolen base and an error. That’s when Marine recorded his lone RBI of the day as he sent a single barreling through the middle of the infield to plate the run.

However, it would be Catawba that responded in the top of the second as they notched seven runs in the inning, including a grand slam that put the score at 7-1. Clements recorded his RBI in the bottom half of the third inning, but that brought the scoring a close with the margin still at five runs.

Catawba added a solo shot in the top of the fifth and added three more in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 11-3. It would take till the bottom of the eighth inning for the Wolves to get on the board again as Gibson drove a single up the middle and plate one run but that’s all the Wolves were able to muster as they dropped the contest 11-4.