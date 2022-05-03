ROCK HILL — After a season which saw the Newberry softball team win 33 games, the Wolves landed four players on the South Atlantic Conference’s (SAC) All-Conference Team.

Graduate student Hannah Towery was named to the first team, her third nod. Junior Mallena Wright and freshman Mackenzie Turner each were named to the second team, their first all-conference selections. Finally, sophomore Sierra Brogdon earned her first all-conference nod as she was named to the third team. Four honorees ties the 2019 season for the most in a single season for the Wolves. Under Coach Ciria Triplett, 19 Wolves have earned All-Conferences honors.

Towery was the textbook iron-woman for the Wolves. She started in all 50 games for the Wolves this season, concluding her career having started in every game Newberry has played in her career. The Chapin native finished the season batting .362 with 50 hits, 20 of those were doubles which led the conference. She was tied for the team lead in RBIs with 41, and home runs with nine. Towery also led the team in walks (22) and was a perfect three for three in stolen bases. Towery was also steady in the field as even playing two different positions, catcher and third base, Towery only committed three errors all season.

Wright started in all but three games for the Wolves this season, and was a force at the top of the lineup. The sophomore from Summerville hit .427 on the season and reached base in just over 50% of her at-bats. Once Wright got on base, she was a force to be reckoned with as she led the team by far with 26 stolen bases. Wright led the team with 47 runs scored and drove in 24 runs. Defensively, she had seven outfield assists.

Turner became the Wolves starting catcher as Newberry entered the heart of conference play in early March. The freshman from Jefferson, Ga. proceeded to go on a near month-long tear where she earned SAC Player of the Week honors once and created one of the best 2-3-4 setups in the SAC. In total Turner batted .367 in 34 games with 36 hits, nine of them being doubles and another nine clearing the fence. Turner drove home 30 runs and scored 23. Behind the plate, Turner caught six runners stealing.

Brogdon started off the season as the Wolves starting designated player before transitioning to the starting first base role. After a start to the season where it seemed no hits were falling, the Leesburg, Ga. native became one of the most consistent bats in the Wolves lineup as she batted .383 on the season with 44 hits, 14 doubles, and six home runs. Brogdon drove home 41 runs and scored 28. In the field, Brogdon only committed one error in 150 chances.