NEWBERRY — With the SAC Championships looming in two weeks, The Newberry track and field teams competed in two different meets across two different states on April 23. Across the two meets, the Wolves brought home three event wins, nine new school records, and thirty new program top-ten marks.

Irma Watson Perez was the highlight for the Wolves in Hickory, N.C., as she won the shot put and discus events as well as placing third in the hammer throw. Watson-Perez won her events with a mark of 11.98m in the shot put, breaking the school record, and 39.37m in the discus, the second-furthest mark in program history. In the hammer throw, Watson-Perez threw a mark of 40.11, the third-furthest mark in program history. However, the hammer throw event was won by a Newberry athlete as Andrea Pascual-Rivera topped the podium with a school record toss of 51.76m. Kennedy Myers also took home third place in the discus with the third farthest throw in program history with a final mark of 36.68m.

On the men’s side in Hickory, Jase Hunter and Kegan Crowell went 2-3 in the hammer throw with throws of 50.69m and 45.50m, respectively. Parker Pitts was not far behind as he threw the fifth-furthest mark in program history in the event of 44.52m, placing sixth. Crowell threw the third-furthest mark in the discus with a final throw of 40.71m and Walker Flores threw the tenth furthest mark in the shot put with a final mark of 9.38m.

In Columbia, the Wolves broke school records in a variety of events at the USC Outdoor Open as Newberry competed with the best of the best in the sport at the Division I level.

Both 4x100m school records fell as the men’s team of Cameron Henderson, David Fibla, Elijah Fulmore, and Davison Wright ran 41.84s for their new school record. The women’s team of Charlette Johnson, Sarah Abumere, Emma Johnson and Jada Johnson ran 47.15s for their school record. Wright, Fulmore and Fibla joined forces with Kalyn Cook to break the school record in the 4x400m with a final time of 3:22.64.

Individually, four other school records were broken. Jada Johnson broke two records, in addition to her 4x100m record when she broke the 100m record with a finish of 12.25s and the 200m record with a time of 24.94s. Layla Warren also broke a school record on the women’s side in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.49s. Biel Salas broke the school record in the 400m hurdles on the men’s side with a final time of 56.43s.

The Wolves will have a full week off before they head to Anderson for the SAC Outdoor Championships on May 5 and 6.