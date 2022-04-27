NEWBERRY — Closing out the home portion of their 2022 campaign, the Newberry College (34-11) baseball team was unable to provide the home crowd with a victory. The Wolves dropped a 9-4 decision to the Bearcats of Lander University on April 19.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) recorded the three RBIs for the Wolves on the evening with Gibson notching two and Thompson adding one. The Wolves used eight different pitchers in the contest with half of them not allowing a run.

Lander jumped out in the lead in the top of the second inning with a single run, but the Wolves responded with a run in the bottom half. After loading the bases with a walk and a pair of singles, Newberry traded two outs for a run and pulled back even with the Bearcats.

Lander busted it wide open in the fourth as they posted six runs in the top of the frame to take the 7-1 advantage. The Wolves looked to start chipping into that lead in the bottom of the fifth as they pulled back to within four. A pair of singles by Gibson and Thompson in the inning, plated the runs for Newberry.

The Bearcats added a pair of runs to their tally in the top of the eighth inning after the Wolves posted one in the bottom of the seventh making the final 9-4.

Prior to the game, the Newberry College baseball team honored the memory of Dusty Triplett, Jerry Coffey and Bo Coffey. Their names were added to the third base fence as a permanent recognition for their friendship and support of Newberry College.