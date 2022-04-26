Chamoun and Spice earn All-SAC honors

NEWBERRY — The No. 16 Newberry College women’s tennis team (22-3, 9-3 SAC) had multiple players receive All-South Atlantic Conference (SAC) recognition, announced by the conference office on April 20.

Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) being named the SAC Player of the Year to highlight the awards.

Castaneda was also named to the All-SAC First Team, and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) was named to the All-SAC Second Team. Meanwhile, the pairing of Chamoun and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) were named to the All-SAC First Team in doubles.

“All of our girls have worked so hard this year, so it’s great to see the hard work paying off,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez.

Castaneda is currently riding an 18-match win streak in singles play and she is currently ranked as the No. 15 player in the country according to the latest ITA Rankings. Castaneda made her presence known in the fall after being crowned the Bearcat Challenge Champion, and she never looked back. She boasts a perfect 12-0 record against SAC opponents, including wins over nationally ranked opponents, No. 23 Camilla Ciaccia of Wingate and No. 30 Jill Morse of Queens.

“It is a great day to be a Wolf,” said Fernandez. “Zulay being named Player of the Year is a massive accomplishment for both herself and our tennis program.”

“Zulay is an incredibly talented player, and she has had an awesome season this year,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner.

Chamoun boasts an 18-2 overall singles record in dual matches while going 10-2 against SAC opponents primarily playing the No. 2 singles position. Her best win came when she upset then No. 36 Ana Carla Resende of Carson-Newman 5-7, 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wolves to a 4-3 victory over the Eagles.

As a doubles unit, Spice and Chamoun earned an 8-2 record in dual matches at the top doubles position. The duo was the runner-up at the ITA Southeast Regional, qualifying for the ITA Cup Division II National Doubles Tournament. At the ITA Cup, they earned a 12th-place finish against the best NCAA Division II had to offer.

“Nastassia and Lucy had an excellent year playing together and have completely earned this award,” said Fernandez. “Without a doubt, they are one of the best doubles teams in the region.”