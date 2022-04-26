NEWBERRY — Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference (SAC) First Team, as announced by the conference office on April 20, after an impressive freshman campaign with the Wolves.

“I am so proud of Mateo,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner. “He really came on strong in the second half of the year, and he is going to be something special here at Newberry.”

Bivol finished the regular season with a record of 19-4 at the top singles position in duel matches. This included victories over a pair of Division I opponents and fellow All-SAC First Team members in Carson-Newman’s Marnix Van Dalen and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Rhodri Atkinson with the latter having been previously named the SAC Player of the Year after the 2020-21 season one year ago.

“Mateo is one of the best in our conference, and he had a fantastic season as a freshman,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “It’s great to see that he is getting recognized for it.”