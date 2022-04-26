NEWBERRY — Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) climbed to No. 15 in the nation in the ITA Division II singles rankings, and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) entered the singles rankings for the first time this season at No. 65.

“We are incredibly proud to have Zulay in the top-15 best girls in the country and Nastassia making it into the top-75,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “That really tells how much talent we have on our team.”

Castaneda arrival at Newberry has proven to be a revelation this season as the senior played her way into being the highest ranked singles player in the South Atlantic Conference with a 17-1 singles record in duel matches. This included a pair of top-30 opponents in Wingate’s Camilla Ciaccia and Queens’ Jill Morse.

“Zulay has been a great leader on the court and has completely earned this,” said Fernandez. “I am really excited to see her performing next week in the SAC tournament.”

Meanwhile, Chamoun has also been having an excellent season with a 17-2 singles record in duel matches. However, she simply could not be held out of the rankings any longer after an impressive 5-7, 6-0, 6-0 victory over the No. 36 ranked player at the time in Carson-Newman’s Ana Carla Resende.